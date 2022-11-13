Semrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 0.88. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,836 shares in the company, valued at $24,866,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $370,673.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,836 shares in the company, valued at $24,866,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,960.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,950 shares of company stock worth $2,237,522. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

