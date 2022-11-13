Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts expect Shapeways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways Trading Up 3.7 %

SHPW stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shapeways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.