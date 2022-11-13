Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.75-$5.88 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.29-$1.32 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. The company has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

