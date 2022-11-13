Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.73 million, a PE ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 0.54. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 339,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

