Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of KINS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.74.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
