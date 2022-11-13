Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

