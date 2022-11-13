Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VNTR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.53. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Venator Materials

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

