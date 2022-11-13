Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

