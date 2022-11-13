FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Lifted by Desjardins

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$46.41 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$839.97 million.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

