Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSE:NOV)

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nova Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nova Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Nova Cannabis Price Performance

Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.70 million.

Nova Cannabis Company Profile

