FY2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.72 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$442.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,897,432.33. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$34,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,677,264.50. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at C$33,897,432.33. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,100 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

