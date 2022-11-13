Research Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.2 %

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,962 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.