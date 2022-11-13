Raymond James Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

