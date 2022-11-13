William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talkspace in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Talkspace Stock Up 9.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $0.82 on Friday. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.