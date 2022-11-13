FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Spin Master has a one year low of C$32.10 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.43.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Insiders sold 10,722 shares of company stock valued at $507,746 over the last quarter.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

