Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

