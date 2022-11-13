SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.46). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.
TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

