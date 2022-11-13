SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.46). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.