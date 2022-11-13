Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

TA stock opened at C$12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

