Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UUUU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.