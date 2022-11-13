FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increased by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($2.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

TSHA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

