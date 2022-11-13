Brokers Set Expectations for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TFPM opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

