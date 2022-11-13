Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.19.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

BEI.UN opened at C$51.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.56. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$41.12 and a one year high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.