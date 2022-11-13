FY2022 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

