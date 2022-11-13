Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

