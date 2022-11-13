Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.98). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

YMAB stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,192.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

