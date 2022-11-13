Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Boosted by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.89.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$109.78 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$90.46 and a twelve month high of C$124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

