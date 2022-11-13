Spark Networks SE to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($3.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Spark Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Spark Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,123,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 329,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.