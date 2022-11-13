Spark Networks SE to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($3.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Spark Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS.
Spark Networks Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Featured Stories
