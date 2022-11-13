CIBC Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.04. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.