FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $3,392,770.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,909,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,736,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,795,442 shares of company stock worth $5,129,620 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

