Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

ATA opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.39. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.53 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,232.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

