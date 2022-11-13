Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.61.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.28. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.42 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

