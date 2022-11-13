Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

TSE BDT opened at C$7.18 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

