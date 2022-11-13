FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.03). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

XENE opened at $34.41 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 494,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

