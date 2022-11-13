Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.10). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XENE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

