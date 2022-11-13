Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$65.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.19.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

