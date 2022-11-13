BMO Capital Markets Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %
TSE ALS opened at C$22.20 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.00.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
