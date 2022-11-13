Raymond James Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.4 %

AFN stock opened at C$39.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.54 million and a PE ratio of 71.14. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

