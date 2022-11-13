Cormark Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$63.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.4 %

AFN stock opened at C$39.84 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.46.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.