National Bankshares Cuts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.61 and a 1 year high of C$20.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$769.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

