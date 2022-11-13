GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £111.68 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,396 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £111.68 ($128.59).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £122.58 ($141.14).

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,323.60 ($15.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($31.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,214.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,563.60.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,972.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,622 ($18.68).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

