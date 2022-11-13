Steve Foots Buys 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,640 ($76.45) per share, with a total value of £132.80 ($152.91).
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,060 ($81.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,389.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,625.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,768.08. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,862 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($120.96).
CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($95.57) to GBX 8,100 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($103.63) to GBX 8,400 ($96.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,100 ($93.26).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
