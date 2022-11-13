Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £157.28 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Gavin Hill purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,966 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £157.28 ($181.09).

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 4.4 %

OXIG opened at GBX 2,150 ($24.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,933.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3,257.58. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.