easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($175.47).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 50 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($171.56).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 412.50 ($4.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.89. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.78) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.64) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($6.98) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($6.99).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

