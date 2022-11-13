easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($175.47).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 50 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($171.56).
easyJet Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 412.50 ($4.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.89. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
