Bernard Looney Acquires 65 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($360.74).
BP Price Performance
BP stock opened at GBX 478.40 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.40 ($5.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.58.
BP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -26.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.