Bernard Looney Acquires 65 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($360.74).

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 478.40 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.40 ($5.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.58.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP Company Profile

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.06) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.71 ($6.18).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

