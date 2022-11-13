Michael de Picciotto Acquires 3,960 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,583.60 ($6,429.02).
Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Michael de Picciotto bought 95,743 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £123,508.47 ($142,208.95).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,700 ($19.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424.39.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
