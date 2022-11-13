Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,274.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($41.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($9,526.91).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($41.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,508.53).

On Monday, September 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 217 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($43.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,512.02).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,619 ($41.67) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($37.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($47.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,702.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,715.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

DGE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($52.39) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($62.52) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($38.57) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,169.33 ($48.01).

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.