Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,274.12 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($41.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($9,526.91).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($41.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,508.53).
- On Monday, September 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 217 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($43.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,512.02).
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,619 ($41.67) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($37.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($47.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,702.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,715.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
