Andrew Richmond Sells 25,000 Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Richmond sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($19,573.98).
Frontier IP Group Trading Up 2.9 %
LON FIPP opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.82) on Friday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of £39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.57.
About Frontier IP Group
