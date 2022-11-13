Steve Murray Purchases 18,587 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider Steve Murray bought 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £49,441.42 ($56,927.37).
Steve Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of Chesnara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.06), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($146,889.58).
Chesnara Trading Up 2.2 %
LON CSN opened at GBX 276 ($3.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 253.63 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 334.40 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.94.
Chesnara Cuts Dividend
Chesnara Company Profile
Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.
