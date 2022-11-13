Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 29,734 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($23.06), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($685,747.86).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($22.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,757.55).
- On Friday, September 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($22.20) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($4,883.82).
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($4,850.43).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($23.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,553.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,931.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
