S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

